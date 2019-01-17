Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man guilty of arson that killed baby released on time served
Bronson Woycenko, 20, seen in this undated photo.
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 9:18PM MST
The 20-year-old man that set a fire that killed a baby and injured a woman in 2017 will not serve any more additional jail time.
Brandon Woycenko pleaded guilty to arson and two counts of mischief to property for starting a fire that injured then-29-year-old Angie Tang and killed her five-month-old son, Hunter Brown.
On Thursday, Woycenko was sentenced to 76 days in jail. The court counted that the 20-year-old had served 51 days at time and a half, so he is now free.
Woycenko had been initially charged with second-degree murder, but that charge was withdrawn.
In a statement, Hunter’s family expressed their “disappointment” towards the justice system, saying in part:
“Hunter’s death was no accident. It was the result of an individual’s deliberate actions. Yet this individual is facing nothing more than a minor inconvenience as his time served means he will have no additional prison time.”