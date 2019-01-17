

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





The 20-year-old man that set a fire that killed a baby and injured a woman in 2017 will not serve any more additional jail time.

Brandon Woycenko pleaded guilty to arson and two counts of mischief to property for starting a fire that injured then-29-year-old Angie Tang and killed her five-month-old son, Hunter Brown.

On Thursday, Woycenko was sentenced to 76 days in jail. The court counted that the 20-year-old had served 51 days at time and a half, so he is now free.

Woycenko had been initially charged with second-degree murder, but that charge was withdrawn.

In a statement, Hunter’s family expressed their “disappointment” towards the justice system, saying in part:

“Hunter’s death was no accident. It was the result of an individual’s deliberate actions. Yet this individual is facing nothing more than a minor inconvenience as his time served means he will have no additional prison time.”