Man hospitalized after explosion at Queen Mary Park apartment

Firefighters responded to reports of an explosion Friday evening at an apartment in the Queen Mary Park neighbourhood.

Seven crews arrived shortly after 7 p.m. to the building near 108 Avenue and 117 Street, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) told CTV News, and found a basement unit was on fire and the windows had blown out.

Police officers evacuated the building and the neighbouring complex as a precaution, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News.

Paramedics treated three patients at the scene for minor injuries, but only took a 60-year-old man to hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The fire was declared out at 7:21 p.m., with flames contained to one unit in the building.

Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at an apartment in the Queen Mary Park area of central Edmonton on Friday, July 29, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Sean Amato).

At the scene, CTV News observed detectives and bomb squad members probing the suite.

The Edmonton Police Service is assisting Edmonton Fire Rescue's investigation into the incident, with police calling it a "suspicious fire."

"The circumstances appear to be suspicious in nature," said Cheryl Sheppard, EPS spokesperson, in a statement.

Police have closed off the areas between 116 and 117 Street, as well as 108 and 109 Avenue, as the investigation continues. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.