A judge has ruled the man that hit a woman with a crowbar is guilty of aggravated assault and possession of an offensive weapon, but not attempted murder.

Jared Eliasson had pleaded not guilty to the charges in connection to a road rage assault in southeast Edmonton two years ago.

Chelsey Schendzierlorz, who was 34 in 2017, had both of her arms broken after Eliasson followed her home after she honked at him for blocking an intersection with his vehicle.

Earlier this week, Schendzierlorz told the court that Eliasson held up a weapon and hit her on both of her arms while he yelled “Die b**** die.”

More to come...

With files from Dan Grummett