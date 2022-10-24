Man in life-threatening condition after west Edmonton apartment fire

A man is in life-threatening condition after a fire at a vacant apartment building on Sunday.

The blaze broke out at the building at 149 Street and 94 Avenue shortly before 5 a.m..

Fire crews arrived on scene minutes after, and were on scene all day.

Alberta Health Services confirmed to CTV News Edmonton a man in his 30s was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition from the fire.

According to the realtor for the property, the building was vacant and the owner planned to demolish it.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is still trying to determine the cause of the fire.