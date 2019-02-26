Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man injured in assault near TELUS World of Science
Police responded to an assault at TELUS World of Science around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 3:38PM MST
Two people are in police custody following an assault in Edmonton’s west end.
Police were called to TELUS World of Science around 2:15 p.m.
One man was treated and taken to hospital with serious injuries from there. His age is unknown.
Two people have been detained, but were not arrested.
More to come…