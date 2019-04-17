

CTV Edmonton





A man has died after the truck he was driving crashed into a house on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at a T intersection at 116 Avenue and 136 Street. According to police, the truck went through the intersection, straight up onto the lawn and into the front of the house.

The elderly man driving the truck was taken to hospital, where he died. He was the only person in the truck. No one in the house was injured.

Police are still trying to determine what caused the crash.