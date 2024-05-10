Man killed in Highway 21 crash was from Edmonton: RCMP

One person died and several others were hurt in a crash on Highway 21 in Leduc County last week, Mounties have confirmed.

Around 2 p.m. on May 4, a northbound SUV collided with "several" oncoming motorcycles after crossing the centre line near Township Road 500, according to investigators.

A 77-year-old man who died at the scene was from Edmonton, RCMP announced in a news release on Friday.

Another male, whose age police did not release, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Three other people received treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

Police did not say exactly how many motorcycles were involved, or which vehicles the injured were in.