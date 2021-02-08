Advertisement
Man killed in south Edmonton crash: EPS
Published Monday, February 8, 2021 11:45AM MST Last Updated Monday, February 8, 2021 2:00PM MST
A man was taken to hospital with critical injuries after he crashed his vehicle on the westbound lanes of 34 Avenue on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A 51-year-old man is dead after he crashed his SUV in south Edmonton Monday morning, the Edmonton Police Service said.
The man lost control of his Hyundai Santa Fe, drove onto the median and hit a sign standard on the westbound lanes of 34 Avenue, just east of Gateway Boulevard, at 10:55 a.m., police said.
Firefighters took him out of the vehicle and paramedics drove him to hospital with critical injuries, EPS said.
He died in hospital.
Speed is believed to be a factor for the crash, police said.