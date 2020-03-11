Man recovering in hospital after shooting near downtown
CTV News Edmonton Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020 11:18AM MDT
Edmonton police responded to a home in the area of 112 Avenue and 86 Street after a shooting early Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Commonwealth Stadium just after midnight.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the area of 112 Avenue and 86 Street. There, officers found a man with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
He's now recovering in hospital, police said.
The Edmonton Police Service said a number of people were involved in the shooting and that it was not random.
The shooter is in custody and charges are pending.