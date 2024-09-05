EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man's death in downtown Edmonton parkade 'suspicious': police

    A file photo of a parkade in Edmonton. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of a parkade in Edmonton. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    While investigating a weapons complaint, Edmonton police officers on Wednesday found a man with fatal injuries in a downtown parkade, they say.

    The officers found the man around 12:15 p.m. in a parkade near 101 Street and 102 Avenue.

    EMS declared him dead on scene.

    A male suspect was taken into custody a short while later, Edmonton Police Service says.

    An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

    Homicide investigators are in charge of the file.

    Anyone with information is asked to call EPS or Crime Stoppers. 

