Man sent to hospital after reported road rage incident: RCMP

A man was sent to hospital after a "serious assault" northeast of Edmonton Saturday morning, according to RCMP.

Just before 8 a.m., Fort Saskatchewan RCMP were called to Highway 831 north of Lamont for a report of a road rage incident.

At 8:25 a.m., a man was found on the highway near a vehicle and taken to hospital by EMS, added police. The extent of his injuries was still unknown as of 12 p.m.

Only two vehicles appear to be involved in the incident, according to RCMP.

Highway 831 will be closed between Township Road 560 and Highway 29 while police investigate.