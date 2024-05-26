EDMONTON
    • Man shot by police officer outside northeast Edmonton gas station

    Tape can be seen at an Edmonton gas station where a police officer shot a man on Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) Tape can be seen at an Edmonton gas station where a police officer shot a man on Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    A man was shot and seriously injured by a police officer outside a gas station in northeast Edmonton Saturday night.

    Police say the officer, on duty and in uniform, reportedly found a man with a weapon outside a gas station near 93 Street and 144 Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

    According to police, a "confrontation occurred" and the officer shot the man.

    He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remained there Sunday.

    No officers were hurt in the interaction. Police said a "suspected" conducted energy weapon (CEW) was found at the scene. 

