    Man shot north of downtown Tuesday

    A 34-year-old man was shot north of downtown Edmonton late Tuesday afternoon.

    Officers responded to a weapons complaint in the area of 117 Street and 114 Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. and found the injured man.

    He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    The shooting is under investigation.

