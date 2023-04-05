Man sleeping near tracks hit by Valley Line LRT train: EPS

A man suffered life-threatening injuries over the weekend after he was hit by a Valley Line Southeast LRT train while sleeping near the tracks.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Sunday north of the Holyrood LRT station near 85 Street and 93 Avenue.

The northbound train that hit the man was undergoing testing, and no passengers were on the train.

The 42-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening head injuries, and remains in hospital in critical condition.

The Edmonton Police Service says police were not notified about the crash until after 8 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 780-423-4567.

Valley Line Southeast LRT trains have also been involved in several collisions with vehicles during the testing period.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to TransEd, which operates the Valley Line Southeast LRT, but did not immediately hear back.