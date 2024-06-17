EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man stabbed at Northgate Centre

    Edmonton police file photo Edmonton police file photo
    A 19-year-old man was stabbed and pepper sprayed at Edmonton's Northgate Centre, police say.

    The assault was reported around 11:30 a.m.

    The victim was found in a parking garage stairwell on the south side.

    His injuries were described as not life threatening.

    Police did not have a description of the attacker and asked anyone with information to contact investigators. 

