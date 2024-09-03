EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man stabbed near 97 Street: police

    Edmonton Police Service vehicles in a file photo (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    Edmonton police are investigating a stabbing Monday evening near 118 Avenue and 97 Street.

    The stabbing was reported around 7:30 p.m.

    The 28-year-old male victim was hospitalized with injuries that were described as not life threatening. 

