Lockdowns at two Beaumont schools are over after RCMP arrested a man who had barricaded himself at a residence Monday afternoon.

Mounties responded to a home in the Beauridge neighbourhood at approximately 1:41 p.m. where a lone man barricaded himself with a firearm.

Students and staff at the Dansereau Meadows School and Academie Saint-Andre Academy were kept inside while RCMP resolved the threat.

The 35-year-old man was arrested later in the afternoon and taken into police custody, RCMP said. No one was injured.

The students were released after the arrest.

There is no word on charges at this time.