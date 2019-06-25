Man taken to hospital after downtown shooting
Police were called to an apartment shortly before 9 a.m. (Matt Marshall/CTV Edmonton)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 9:30AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 25, 2019 10:44AM MDT
Police are searching for suspects after a person was shot downtown Tuesday morning when two men forced their way into an apartment suite, officials say.
Police received the report of a shooting at 104 Avenue and 92 Street at 8:52 a.m.
A severely injured man was found at the scene and taken to hospital.
According to investigators, two men forced their way into a suite in the apartment building.
CTV News Edmonton saw one person taken into police custody in handcuffs at the address. Edmonton Police Service said it was still searching for suspects.
A community member called the neighbourhood "troubled," and said drugs, fighting and drinking are prevalent.
"It's an area that’s known for it when I moved here anyway. And that's what I see, day by day.”
This is a developing story; more information will be published as it becomes available.