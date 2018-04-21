Police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a southeast Edmonton business early Friday morning.

Southeast division officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at a business in the area of 101 Avenue and 50 Street at approximately 4:30 a.m.

A man entered the business, locked the doors, and allegedly grabbed the 36-year-old female employee, EPS said. He then attempted to move her to the back of the business, and after a struggle ensued, the man allegedly sexually abused the employee.

He then left the business on foot.

Police identified the man as 28-year-old Adam Basque, and province-wide warrants for sexual assault and unlawful confinement have been issued.

Basque is described as six-feet tall and 160 to 170 pounds, with short dark hair, facial hair and a tattoo sleeve on his left forearm.

He is known to police, and they believe he is dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about Basque’s whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.