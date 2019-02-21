

CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police are looking for a man who is accused of human trafficking, assault, intimidation, and unlawful confinement after an Ontario woman was recruited into the sex trade in Edmonton.

The investigation began after officers were called to a hotel on Gateway Boulevard near 40 Avenue around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a 911 call about an assault.

Police say that Kevin Myrthil, 26, recruited the 19-year-old woman in Ontario, and then arranged clients to engage in paid sexual services with her along the way while travelling to Edmonton.

The woman told police that Myrthil forced her to take drugs against her will, assaulted her, and held her captive in the hotel room. She also alleges that Myrthil used her debit card in multiple locations without authorization, spending over $2,000.

Myrthirl had left the hotel before police arrived, and they think he may be on the way to B.C. with another woman who is a sex-trade worker. They could be travelling in a 2017 Grand Cherokee with a Quebec license plate.

Myrthil is described as black, 5’8”, 180 pounds, muscular with shaved hair on the side of his head and dreadlocks on the top. He has several tattoos including one that reads “Moneyy” on the left eyebrow. He also has stars tattooed under his right eye and a Haiti flag tattooed on his back.

Warrants have been issued for Myrthil for trafficking in persons, administering a drug to overcome resistance, assault, unlawful confinement, intimidation and theft under $5,000. Further charges may be pending.