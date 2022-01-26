Man wanted in December 2021 Lac La Biche death arrested in Edmonton

A man is in custody and awaiting his next court appearance after being arrested in connection with the death of an Indigenous man in Lac La Biche in December of 2021.

Lorne Cardinal, 25, was the subject of an arrest warrant in connection with the death of Landy Shirt.

He was taken into custody in Edmonton on Sunday.

Mounties said 31-year-old Shirt had been reported missing in early December and was found dead by officers in a Lac La Biche apartment building on Dec 18. Lac La Biche is about 220 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Cardinal remains in custody and is next scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on Jan. 27.