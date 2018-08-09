Three men were dropped off at a Dodge Dealership in Olds in the middle of the night and each drove off in a stolen vehicle.

RCMP were called to the dealership around 2:45 a.m. after someone noticed a suspect vehicle ramming through a barricade. Thieves left with two Dodge Ram trucks

One of the men was wearing a “Jason” mask, which has been made popular from the “Friday the 13th” movies. He was also seen waering a black t-shirt with white writing, blue plaid shirt and jeans.

Police said descriptions of the other suspects are not available.

The fourth person stayed inside the suspect vehicle during the theft.

Police said a cleaner was in the building at the time but had no interactions with the three men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-9924.