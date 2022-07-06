Man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted Edmonton girl to be sentenced Wednesday
Man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted Edmonton girl to be sentenced Wednesday
GRAPHIC WARNING: This article contains details readers may find disturbing.
A man who admitted to kidnapping and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old Edmonton girl will be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.
Wade Stene pleaded guilty earlier this year to pulling a young girl inside his vehicle while she was walking home and attacking her before dropping her back off in March 2020.
The girl cannot be named due to a publication ban protecting her identity.
During a two-day sentencing hearing, Stene’s lawyer, Mark Jordan, asked for a 10-year prison sentence, minus 1,318 days in credit.
Jordan argued Stene had a troubled past, no previous criminal record and was subject to emotional trauma from protests outside his home while he was released on bail in the victim’s neighbourhood in June 2020.
Stene asked for his bail to be revoked because he felt it was safer in jail, according to Jordan, who asked the judge to consider that when deciding on a proper sentence.
“He was a sitting duck on house arrest,” Jordan said during the hearing.
Crown prosecutors, Keith Nicholls and Ioana Corabian, have asked for a 20-year prison sentence.
The Crown argued Stene’s bail significantly impacted the community and the outrage that led to protests outside his home were, “justified and predictable.”
The Crown also argued that the attack on the child was premeditated.
Nicholls said Stene essentially had a “rape kit” on hand, pointing out how he was wearing a mask, had duct tape with him and had his seat down and covered with a blanket.
“How is 20 years extreme?” Nicholls asked. “How do we justify a 10-year sentence?”
As the sentencing hearing came to an end on Tuesday, Stene was offered a chance to speak.
Stene apologized to the child’s family for “evil” acts and asked for forgiveness, while attempting to convince them he felt remorse.
“I felt remorse during the act and it’s what caused me to stop,” Stene told them.
The child’s aunt later sent a statement to CTV News.
“It was incredibly difficult to hear my niece's rapist speak, to see him look us in the eye and state that he had remorse during ‘the act,’” she wrote.
“If Wade Stene gets the sentence he is asking for, his victim will be 16 years old upon his release. The court has a responsibility to make the sexual assault of a child a very serious crime with very serious consequences. Anything less would be an insult to all we have gone through.”
The aunt said she believes forgiveness is possible, although it does not feel possible right now.
Stene is scheduled to be sentenced at 3 p.m.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brown alleges political corruption over Conservative leadership disqualification
Newly disqualified Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown is alleging political corruption for his ousting from the race over allegations his campaign broke election financing rules.
Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes
Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport again claimed the top spots for flight delays on Tuesday, marking at least four days in a row where the country's biggest airline has placed No. 1 of any large carrier worldwide.
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
'Most stressful experience': Express Entry draws resume, but long waits take toll
Canada's immigration department is restarting all Express Entry draws for immigration applications Wednesday, after pausing the program 18 months ago during the pandemic.
Amanda Todd case: 'Pornographic' Facebook image reported to police, high school friend testifies
A high school friend of B.C. teen Amanda Todd has testified he took action when he saw what he described as a 'pornographic' picture of her on Facebook in November 2011.
Families of N.S. shooting victims 'extremely upset,' considering leaving inquiry
Families of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting are pondering whether to continue participating in the public inquiry into the tragedy because key witnesses are being shielded from cross-examination.
How an increasingly popular supplement landed a man in the hospital
A British man's overdose on vitamin D is a cautionary tale for people who are considering adding supplements to their lives, according to a paper published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Case Reports.
Palliative care experts say pandemic has exposed new urgency for end-of-life dialogue
As pandemic restrictions subside throughout Canada, medical professionals reflect on how the international health crisis has revealed the need to carry out discussions about dying.
What is happening with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and what comes next?
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing his biggest crisis yet, after two senior Cabinet ministers resigned on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede Parade: Where to watch and which roads will be closed?
Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the Stampede Parade route Friday morning but how will they get there and where should they watch from?
-
Calgary council approves $87B climate strategy
Members of Calgary city council have passed a controversial climate strategy that outlines how the city will reach net-zero by 2050.
-
'No worship needed': Gondek asks to be referred to simply as mayor
Calgary's mayor is asking members of the public and her fellow councillors to no longer refer to her as 'your worship.'
Saskatoon
-
Vehicle swallowed as water main break floods Saskatoon intersection
A Saskatoon intersection was overflowing with water late Tuesday afternoon.
-
7 Saskatchewan's bakeries worth a stop during a summer road trip
Here are seven of the province's best-kept bakery secrets that are worth a stop on your summer road trip.
-
Tornado warning issued for area near Kindersley, Sask.
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the R.M. of Kindersley including Kindersley Brock and Flaxcombe, and the R.M. of Oakdale including Coleville.
Regina
-
Displaced Ukrainians begin new life in Saskatchewan
A group of Ukrainians who fled the war at home are waking up to a new life in Saskatchewan, they arrived in Regina Monday night on a humanitarian flight from Poland.
-
Suspect arrested near east end Canadian Tire connected to 4 separate incidents: Regina police
A 24-year-old man who was arrested near the east end Canadian Tire on Tuesday is connected to two recent robberies and two other incidents, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Cyclist dies following recent collision with truck
A 28-year-old cyclist has died following a recent collision with a truck in Regina.
Atlantic
-
Families of N.S. shooting victims 'extremely upset,' considering leaving inquiry
Families of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting are pondering whether to continue participating in the public inquiry into the tragedy because key witnesses are being shielded from cross-examination.
-
COVID-19 cases on the rise in N.B., public health yet to determine if province is seeing 'summer surge'
Over the last week, the number of positive PCR and rapid COVID-19 tests have almost doubled when compared to the week before in New Brunswick, and the province added four more deaths bringing the total to 429.
-
N.S. man charged after 5 dogs found neglected, starving: SPCA
A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after the SPCA says his five dogs were found neglected and starving.
Toronto
-
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
-
This Ontario couple ditched their Bay St. banking jobs and bought a beach instead
Ryan Somes and Anthea Stanley were, by most standards, living a successful life in Toronto. With two kids under six, the couple had a home in Trinity Bellwoods and held high-end positions in the finance industry. But something still felt amiss, they said.
-
Gas prices in most of Ontario will take another big drop Thursday
The cost of filling up your gas tank will be a lot less painful on Thursday throughout most of Ontario.
Montreal
-
Quebec caught between reducing arsenic emissions from factory and preserving 650 jobs
Quebec's government is facing pressure to address the high levels of arsenic emitted from a copper foundry in a small northwestern city without sacrificing the factory's 650 jobs and the region's economy.
-
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
-
115 dairy cows killed in a fire at a Quebec farm
Over 100 cows died in a fire that erupted at the Ferme des Gaudette in Quebec's Monteregie region overnight on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa home sales drop for fourth straight month
Ottawa home sales dropped for the fourth straight month in June as the real estate market continues to come down from its frenzied pace.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Injuries reported in west Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police are on the scene of a shooting with injuries on Ritchie Street in the city's west end.
-
Brown campaign accuses Conservative party of acting in favour of Poilievre after disqualification from leadership race
Patrick Brown has been disqualified from the federal Conservative leadership race, after ballots have already begun to be mailed out, and his campaign is fighting back against what it calls anonymous allegations.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo stores targeted by overnight break-ins
Two different stores tell CTV News someone smashed their doors and took off with the cash registers.
-
Victoria Park tent encampment protesting lack of affordable housing
For the last week, tents have been set up on the island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park in what appears to be part of an annual protest.
-
Another Ont. homeowner raises red flag over driveway paving work
As police try to track down the man believed to have paved a Puslinch woman’s driveway without her permission, another person has come forward claiming to be the victim of a similar alleged fraud.
Northern Ontario
-
East Algoma OPP say shotgun, morphine stolen during break and enter
Ontario Provincial police say guns and drugs were stolen during a break and enter Tuesday on Kensington Road in the Town of Desbarats.
-
Moosonee resident wins $75K lottery prize
A man from rural northern Ontario is $75,000 richer after winning Twisted Treasures, an Ontario Lottery and Gaming instant ticket, prize.
-
Gas prices in most of Ontario will take another big drop Thursday
The cost of filling up your gas tank will be a lot less painful on Thursday throughout most of Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
'Rejoicing to be back': What you can expect from this year's Winnipeg Folk Fest
The 2022 Winnipeg Folk Festival begins on Thursday, with a lineup that includes local performers as well musicians from all over the world.
-
New Omicron sub-variant is in Manitoba, province says
New sub-variants of COVID-19 are in Manitoba, with scientists watching trends warning the mutated version of the Omicron variant called BA.5 is highly transmissible.
-
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries discount: Return tickets for less than $10 for some sailings
Travellers can sail to select islands and cities along the British Columbia coastline for less than $10 this summer.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Multi-car crash blocks major street in Surrey; no estimated time of reopening
Mounties say it's unknown how long part of a major street in Surrey will be closed as they investigate a multi-vehicle crash.
-
Illegal parking getting more expensive as Vancouver hikes towing fuel surcharges
Parking illegally could soon cost you more after Vancouver city council voted to increase the fuel surcharges collected by towing companies.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich, B.C., bank shooting motive may never be known, says criminologist
Questions of what would motivate twin brothers to enter a British Columbia bank dressed in body armour and prepared for a gun battle remain unanswered, but a criminologist sees similarities to two other young men who terrified Canadians in 2019.
-
New apartment construction in Esquimalt to include 'deeply affordable' units
The rental price for 68 of the units will be set at 30 per cent of the tenant's gross income, while 28 of the units will start at $375 for a studio and $715 for a four-bedroom suite, according to the federal government.
-
Saanich says new biomass boilers coming to rec centre will cut GHG emissions by 90 per cent
The installation of the new biomass boilers at Saanich Commonwealth Place is scheduled to begin in September.