Man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted Edmonton girl to be sentenced Wednesday

Man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted Edmonton girl to be sentenced Wednesday

Wade Stene (Source: Edmonton Police Service) Wade Stene (Source: Edmonton Police Service)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island