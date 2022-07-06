Man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted Edmonton girl to be sentenced Wednesday

GRAPHIC WARNING: This article contains details readers may find disturbing.

A man who admitted to kidnapping and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old Edmonton girl will be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

Wade Stene pleaded guilty earlier this year to pulling a young girl inside his vehicle while she was walking home and attacking her before dropping her back off in March 2020.

The girl cannot be named due to a publication ban protecting her identity.

During a two-day sentencing hearing, Stene’s lawyer, Mark Jordan, asked for a 10-year prison sentence, minus 1,318 days in credit.

Jordan argued Stene had a troubled past, no previous criminal record and was subject to emotional trauma from protests outside his home while he was released on bail in the victim’s neighbourhood in June 2020.

Stene asked for his bail to be revoked because he felt it was safer in jail, according to Jordan, who asked the judge to consider that when deciding on a proper sentence.

“He was a sitting duck on house arrest,” Jordan said during the hearing.

Crown prosecutors, Keith Nicholls and Ioana Corabian, have asked for a 20-year prison sentence.

The Crown argued Stene’s bail significantly impacted the community and the outrage that led to protests outside his home were, “justified and predictable.”

The Crown also argued that the attack on the child was premeditated.

Nicholls said Stene essentially had a “rape kit” on hand, pointing out how he was wearing a mask, had duct tape with him and had his seat down and covered with a blanket.

“How is 20 years extreme?” Nicholls asked. “How do we justify a 10-year sentence?”

As the sentencing hearing came to an end on Tuesday, Stene was offered a chance to speak.

Stene apologized to the child’s family for “evil” acts and asked for forgiveness, while attempting to convince them he felt remorse.

“I felt remorse during the act and it’s what caused me to stop,” Stene told them.

The child’s aunt later sent a statement to CTV News.

“It was incredibly difficult to hear my niece's rapist speak, to see him look us in the eye and state that he had remorse during ‘the act,’” she wrote.

“If Wade Stene gets the sentence he is asking for, his victim will be 16 years old upon his release. The court has a responsibility to make the sexual assault of a child a very serious crime with very serious consequences. Anything less would be an insult to all we have gone through.”

The aunt said she believes forgiveness is possible, although it does not feel possible right now.

Stene is scheduled to be sentenced at 3 p.m.