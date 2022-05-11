Man who sexually assaulted woman near southeast Edmonton park sought by police

Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in broad daylight in southeast Edmonton.

The victim told investigators on May 8 she was beckoned by a man who was standing in the tree line north of Crawford Plains School park. When she approached him, he attacked her.

Police say she was able to escape and fled to the playground where she was helped by others.

On Wednesday, police released a description of the man:

approximately 55 years old;

South Asian;

spoke fluent Punjabi;

between 168 and 173 centimetres (5'6" and 5'8") tall;

about 68 kilograms (150 pounds) heavy; and

was wearing a white Molson Canadian beer shirt, dark pants and a dark baseball cap.

As well, police said, the man has "a defined jaw, large nose, small eyes, thick eyebrows, grey stubble, a deep, raspy voice, and is missing multiple front upper and lower teeth."

Crawford Plains residents are asked to review their security and dashcam footage from that day and time for any people matching the description, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.