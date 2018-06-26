A man and a woman are facing charges after allegedly attempting to use stolen credit cards and resisting arrest at a Spruce Grove supermarket Monday.

Police responded to the Reddi Mart in Spruce Grove at 1:17 p.m. after two people attempted to pay with stolen credits, RCMP said. When an officer attempted to arrest them, the man allegedly pushed the woman at the officer. The woman then ran to the back of the store and climbed a ladder in a back room into the ceiling panels, RCMP said. When more officers arrived, the woman fell through the ceiling.

The 28-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were taken into custody.

No one involved received significant injuries, RCMP said.

Richard Pariseau of Edmonton faces 11 charges, including possession of stolen property under $5,000, using a stolen credit card, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Brittany Burke of Edmonton was charged with obstructing a police officer, failing to comply with undertaking and mischief under $5,000.

Pariseau and Burke are in custody and will appear in court June 27.