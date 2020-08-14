EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are appealing to the public for help in identifying a man and woman who they say were shot at in the parking lot of a McDonald's earlier this month.

Around 5:20 p.m on Aug. 10, officers responded to reports of a shooting outside the McDonald's at 135 Avenue and Fort Road.

Police were told an argument had broken out between a woman and two men inside a whilte Toyota RAV4 over the use of a designated accessible parking stall.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the woman near the vehicle as it backs out of the spot before another man approaches.

Police say the man in the passenger seat reportedly fired a shot at the man and woman before the vehicle left.

The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody yesterday and charges are pending, according to police.

If you know who the man and woman are, police are hoping you'll contact investigators.