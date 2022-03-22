Mandatory mask bylaw up for debate again at Edmonton City Hall
Edmontonians may have to start masking up in more places again, with a new bylaw on the agenda at city hall on Tuesday.
Councillors decided to scrap the city's masking rules on March 8 after the provincial government tabled a bill to take away the power of all municipalities to require masking in public spaces that are not owned by local governments.
"I'm still concerned that the province moved too fast, too quick on removing COVID protections," Sohi said Tuesday
The bylaw being considered Tuesday would keep face masks mandatory on transit and add requirements for city-owned and operated facilities that are open to the public, such as rec centres.
"The challenge we're facing on public transit is that because we don't have the backing of our own bylaw, our peace officers are unable to enforce the provincial mask bylaw," Sohi explained.
Another bylaw that's in the works would require masking in all public spaces and public vehicles in Edmonton, similar to the rules that were removed two weeks ago.
A city report said this would require the passing of Bill 4 in the legislature before councillors could give final approval of this bylaw. This option was on Tuesday's agenda but taken off before the meeting started.
The city recently surveyed more than 66,000 people and found that only 30 per cent wanted the previous indoor mask bylaw to remain, with 68 per cent wanting it gone and two per cent unsure.
That survey, however, was not limited to Edmonton residents and some councillors took issue with how it was conducted.
It is not clear what time city council will start debating the mask bylaws, but the meeting's agenda and live video stream is available online.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No, the Liberals and NDP didn't form a coalition. Here's why
Almost immediately after news of the Liberal-NDP confidence deal broke, opponents were calling it a 'coalition' government and suggesting the agreement usurps what Canadians voted for. CTVNews.ca breaks down what the difference is between a confidence-and-supply agreement and a coalition, and explores whether this move is out of step with the 2021 election results.
What exactly did the Liberals and NDP agree to?
The minority government Liberals and the NDP have agreed on 'Delivering for Canadians Now, A Supply and Confidence Agreement,' that will see Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remain in power until 2025. Here's a closer look at the terms of their agreement.
Canada, allies face 'irrational' Putin as Trudeau heads to Europe, says Joly
Confronting an irrational Vladimir Putin will be a key task for Justin Trudeau and his European allies as the prime minister heads to Brussels, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Tuesday.
'No mercy': Mariupol bombing compared to Nazi war crimes
The president of Poland compared Russia's attacks on Ukraine to Nazi forces during World War II, saying Tuesday that besieged Mariupol looks like Warsaw in 1944 after the Germans bombed houses and killed civilians 'with no mercy at all.'
Protesters in Jamaica spurn royals ahead of Prince William, Duchess Kate visit
Protesters in Jamaica raised their fists Tuesday as they donned T-shirts emblazoned with a pair of shackled Black wrists surrounded by the phrases 'Seh Yuh Sorry!' and 'Apologize now!' as they demonstrated just hours before the official visit of Prince William and Kate.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's deal with NDP is quite the coup
Justin Trudeau has just pulled off the type of move that has kept his Liberals in power for most of confederation. After voters handed Trudeau his second minority, Jagmeet Singh’s NDP has offered to effectively give him a majority up until the next scheduled election, in 2025. Quite a coup, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Justice Minister orders Peter Nygard be extradited to U.S. after Canadian charges addressed
Canada's justice minister said on Tuesday he had ordered fashion designer Peter Nygard's extradition to the United States to face sex trafficking and racketeering charges, but only after similar charges against him in Canada are addressed.
Calgary
-
Family identifies Calgary man reportedly killed in Beltline fall
The victim, Austin Harris, was rushed to hospital on Friday afternoon after reportedly being injured in a fall. He died the next day.
-
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
-
Beltline stabbing victim killed in 'random attack': Calgary police
The victim, a woman in her 30s, was unconscious when police arrived.
Saskatoon
-
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
-
'This is coming together so fast': Saskatoon family prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees
In as little as three weeks, a Saskatoon family will be expanding their household as they prepare to welcome Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion.
-
Fast-spreading Omicron sub-variant BA.2 taking hold in Sask.
The Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up 10 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan and is poised to take over as the new dominant strain, according to an expert.
Regina
-
'Canada's best kept secret': Film highlighting Sask. national park named finalist at Cannes World Film Festival
A Saskatchewan-made documentary is one of the finalists in the Cannes World Film Festival.
-
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
-
Sask. potash production, sales reach record highs in 2021
Saskatchewan set new records for potash production and sales in 2021.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 16 new COVID-19-related deaths, including two people in their 40s
Health officials in New Brunswick reported 16 more deaths related to COVID-19, including two people in their 40s, on Tuesday.
-
New COVID-19 reality: Nova Scotians adjust to eased restrictions
A new COVID-19 reality is setting in for Nova Scotia. Restrictions have been eased dramatically and masking for the most part is no longer required, but many are still wearing masks as this period of adjustment continues.
-
N.B. projects modest $35.2-million surplus; budget focuses on housing, healthcare and tax relief
The Blaine Higgs’ government’s fourth budget is focused on housing, healthcare and some tax relief for low-income earners, with COVID-19 costs now being absorbed into department operations.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
Justin Bieber collaborates with Toronto Maple Leafs to create newest alternate team jersey
Canadian popstar Justin Bieber has collaborated with the Toronto Maple Leafs to create a new alternate jersey for the team ahead of the 'Next Generation' game.
-
Ontario couple 'in shock' after store clerk informed them of major lottery win
An Ontario couple says they were left in shock after a store clerk told them they had just won a million dollars.
Montreal
-
Quebec finance minister to table budget expected to address inflation
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard is expected to table a budget Tuesday for the 2022-23 fiscal year, just over six months ahead of the provincial election.
-
Montreal city councillor blasts Ukrainian anthem in front of Russian Consulate
Montreal city councillor Serge Sasseville stood in front of the Russian Consulate early this afternoon, flipped on a small speaker and turned up the volume to play the Ukrainian anthem.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations jump by 41
Quebec reported a stark jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday with a net increase of 41 patients reported.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 wastewater signal on the rise in Ottawa
The COVID-19 viral signal in Ottawa’s wastewater is on the rise after hitting a 2022 low earlier this month.
-
Zexi Li to receive city builder award
Zexi Li, who became a symbol of Ottawa residents’ resistance to the Freedom Convoy, is being honoured at city hall.
-
Three men stabbed in ByWard Market fight
Ottawa police are searching for witnesses after three men were stabbed during a fight in the ByWard Market.
Kitchener
-
One dead after small plane crashes in Brant County
Police have identified the deceased as John Bacon, 57, from Hamilton.
-
WRDSB chooses new name for former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School
The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has chosen a new name for the former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School.
-
Cambridge council votes down controversial warehouse project in Blair Village
A plan to build a one million-square-foot warehouse and logistics centre in Blair Village hit a speedbump at Cambridge city council on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspended driver nabbed for racing on Hwy. 69
A suspended driver from southern Ontario is facing a list of charges after being stopped for speeding on Highway 69 in French River, police say.
-
Possible freezing rain prompts northeastern weather alerts
Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for several communities in northeastern Ontario with a mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and snow expected Wednesday.
-
Timmins man charged after assault with screwdriver
A 65-year-old Timmins man is facing several charges after a fight between neighbours at an apartment building escalated, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Justice Minister orders Peter Nygard be extradited to U.S. after Canadian charges addressed
Canada's justice minister said on Tuesday he had ordered fashion designer Peter Nygard's extradition to the United States to face sex trafficking and racketeering charges, but only after similar charges against him in Canada are addressed.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 380 in Manitoba, no deaths reported Tuesday
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba dipped again on Tuesday.
-
Manitoba's surgical backlog continues to grow
Manitoba’s diagnostic and surgical backlog has grown to nearly 168,000 cases.
Vancouver
-
Guilty pleas entered in killing of New Westminster woman
Guilty pleas were entered in New Westminster court Tuesday morning in connection with the death of a local woman whose burned body was found in a Burnaby park last year.
-
Fires reported at Langley, B.C., home twice in 1 day
Emergency crews were called to a vacant home in Langley after it caught on fire twice in one day.
-
Groups criticize Pacific salmon treaty, urge Alaska to protect B.C.-bound salmon
A coalition of Canadian groups is calling on Alaska's governor to stop the state's harvest of Canadian-bound salmon, while it criticizes the international treaty that prevents overfishing of Pacific salmon.
Vancouver Island
-
Parents criticize teacher for reading racial slur to kids at B.C. middle school
A West Shore, B.C., mother says she was appalled when she heard that a teacher in her daughter's school district read a racial slur aloud in class during Black History Month.
-
B.C. promises 100 new shelter spaces with supports in Greater Victoria
The province says it plans to bring 100 "complex care" housing spaces to the Greater Victoria region, which offer voluntary mental health and addictions supports for those who are most at risk.
-
Groups criticize Pacific salmon treaty, urge Alaska to protect B.C.-bound salmon
A coalition of Canadian groups is calling on Alaska's governor to stop the state's harvest of Canadian-bound salmon, while it criticizes the international treaty that prevents overfishing of Pacific salmon.