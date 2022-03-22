Mandatory mask bylaw up for debate again at Edmonton City Hall

Edmontonians may have to start masking up in more places again, with a new bylaw on the agenda at city hall on Tuesday.

Councillors decided to scrap the city's masking rules on March 8 after the provincial government tabled a bill to take away the power of all municipalities to require masking in public spaces that are not owned by local governments.

"I'm still concerned that the province moved too fast, too quick on removing COVID protections," Sohi said Tuesday

The bylaw being considered Tuesday would keep face masks mandatory on transit and add requirements for city-owned and operated facilities that are open to the public, such as rec centres.

"The challenge we're facing on public transit is that because we don't have the backing of our own bylaw, our peace officers are unable to enforce the provincial mask bylaw," Sohi explained.

Another bylaw that's in the works would require masking in all public spaces and public vehicles in Edmonton, similar to the rules that were removed two weeks ago.

A city report said this would require the passing of Bill 4 in the legislature before councillors could give final approval of this bylaw. This option was on Tuesday's agenda but taken off before the meeting started.

The city recently surveyed more than 66,000 people and found that only 30 per cent wanted the previous indoor mask bylaw to remain, with 68 per cent wanting it gone and two per cent unsure.

That survey, however, was not limited to Edmonton residents and some councillors took issue with how it was conducted.

It is not clear what time city council will start debating the mask bylaws, but the meeting's agenda and live video stream is available online.