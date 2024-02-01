Mandatory non-essential water use ban lifted for Edmonton and neighbouring communities

A mandatory non-essential water use ban for Edmonton and surrounding communities has been lifted, Epcor announced on Friday.

The ban was issued on Monday after a failure at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant took the plant offline.

Residents and businesses were asked to cut back on water use, and businesses that use large volumes of water were asked to halt their operations entirely.

"We are deeply grateful for the support of customers in Edmonton and across the region this week," said Frank Mannarino of Epcor in a Friday news release.

"We know that for many residents and businesses there was a significant impact, particularly for those who had to reduce or halt operations. I would like to express our deep appreciation to the owners and workers at affected businesses, including car washes, laundromats, and many of our largest water customers, and hope that all residents will support these businesses going forward."

Mannarino said more than 100 million litres of water were saved as a result of conservation efforts.

Epcor will conduct an internal review on the circumstances that led up to the shutdown.

The company has also been called before Edmonton's Utility Committee in March to provide assurances that a similar situation won't happen in the future.

