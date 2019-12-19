Manny Pacquiao coming to Edmonton for basketball games
Manny Pacquiao, from the Philippines, right, lands a left to the head of Brandon Rios of the United States during their WBO international welterweight title fight Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, in Macau. Pacquiao won by unanimous decision to take the WBO international welterweight title. (AP Photo/ Vincent Yu)
EDMONTON -- Manny Pacquiao is coming to Edmonton next week, but he's not fighting anyone.
The professional boxer and politician is bringing his Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) for two basketball games, featuring celebrities from the Philippines and local basketball players.
Philippino-American actor Gerald Anderson will also play in the game.
The games will take place at the Edmonton EXPO Centre on Dec. 28.
Tickets are available online.