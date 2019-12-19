EDMONTON -- Manny Pacquiao is coming to Edmonton next week, but he's not fighting anyone.

The professional boxer and politician is bringing his Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) for two basketball games, featuring celebrities from the Philippines and local basketball players.

Philippino-American actor Gerald Anderson will also play in the game.

The games will take place at the Edmonton EXPO Centre on Dec. 28.

Tickets are available online.