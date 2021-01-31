EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined for 11 points in an 8-5 Edmonton Oilers victory over the Ottawa Senators Sunday night.

McDavid scored a goal and added four assists, while Draisaitl had six assists. The German forward was one assist away from tying the single-game record for assists held by Wayne Gretzky and Billy Taylor Sr.

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner made 29 saves on 34 shots in his NHL debut. Matt Murray allowed three goals on nine shots before being pulled in the first period for Marcus Hogberg. The Swede made 16 saves in a relief appearance.

It took eight seconds for the Oilers to open the scoring. Off a faceoff win by Draisaitl in the Senators zone, Kahun took the pass from his centre and fired a shot towards the net. The puck deflected off Senators' forward Josh Norris's stick and went past Murray into the goal. It was the first shot on goal for both teams.

James Neal would later make it 2-0 for the Oilers with a power play goal. He deflected a shot from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins into the goal past Matt Murray at 15:45 of the opening period. McDavid picked up his first point of the night off the goal.

The Senators scored their first of the night nearly 90 seconds later. Colin White batted the puck out of mid-air after taking an Evgenii Dadonov pass from behind the net. Following a video review, the referees determined it was a good goal.