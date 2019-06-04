Connor McDavid is excited about the changes in the Edmonton Oilers organization, but he won’t comment on his health ahead of his fifth NHL season.

Wearing a knee brace under his black pants, the Oilers captain made an appearance at a charity in Toronto Tuesday. He wouldn’t speak on the left knee injury he suffered against the Calgary Flames in April, but McDavid says he’s optimistic about the Oilers after the hires of Ken Holland as general manager and Dave Tippett as head coach.

“Both those guys are so experienced. I’m excited about it,” McDavid said. “That stability is what we’re looking for after last year. It was nothing but unstable—coaching changes, GM changes. It was a wild year. I’m looking forward to a little stability.”

It’s unclear whether McDavid will be healthy at the start of the season, but his goal remains to make the playoffs for the second time in his career.

“Everyone in the league wants to play in the playoffs. I’m no different. I’m dying to play in the playoffs, dying to bring a little success back to Edmonton. The fans deserve it, the city deserves it.”

The Oilers finished seventh in the pacific division with a 35-38-9 record. The team has the eighth pick in this month’s NHL draft.

With files from The Canadian Press