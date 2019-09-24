EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid returned to the ice at Rogers Place Tuesday, but was unable to help the Oilers win their final pre-season game at home.

The Edmonton Oilers lost 4-2 to the Arizona Coyotes.

The Oilers trailed by two goals until Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored short-handed, with Jujhar Khaira assisting, just over seven minutes into the second period.

Oilers defenceman Joel Persson left the game with an upper-body injury after the second period.

Michael Grabner scored the Coyotes’ third goal less than 10 minutes into the third period.

Less than a minute later Josh Archibald shot the puck and Riley Sheahan tipped it in past Coyotes’ goalie Adin Hill, making it 3-2.

But the Oilers wouldn’t get closer than that.

Derek Stepan scored the Coyotes’ fourth goal with seven minutes left in the game.

The Oilers record is now 2 and 3 this preseason.

The Oilers will play the Jets on Thursday in Winnipeg at 6 p.m. MST. in their sixth of seven pre-season games.