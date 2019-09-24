EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will make his pre-season debut Tuesday night against the Arizona Coyotes, nearly six months after he injured his left knee.

McDavid is projected to play in the top line with Leon Draisaitl and Zack Kassian.

Back in the lineup feels from Captain Connor �� pic.twitter.com/tKoxNiNF8L — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 24, 2019

McDavid has been on the ice with the rest of the team since training camp started, but his new head coach and general manager have stressed the team would be conservative with him.

However, CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook reported McDavid looked good in practice with a non-contact jersey.

The Oilers host the Coyotes at 7 p.m. and play two more pre-season games before the NHL season starts on Oct. 2 against the Vancouver Canucks in Edmonton.