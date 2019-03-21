

CTV Edmonton





Edmonton Meals on Wheels is celebrating their 50th anniversary by attempting to raise $50,000 in 50 days.

The organization says the percentage of people needing meal subsidies has risen from 25 per cent to 60 per cent over the last five years. Any donations collected between Mar. 4 and April 22 will be used to ensure that low-income clients can stay on the meal subsidy program for the next few years.

Meals on Wheels says they provide meals and meal-related programs to hundreds of Edmontonians, 77 per cent of them live alone, and 70 per cent of the clients are over the age of 70.

You can donate to Meals on Wheels online.