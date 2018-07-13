Alberta Health Services has issued a public alert after someone with a confirmed case of the measles visited a number of locations in Edson, Hinton and Jasper.

People who have visited the following establishments during these times may have been exposed to measles:

Smitty’s Restaurant, 109 Miette Ave, Jasper

July 4, 2018 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

July 5, 2018 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Smitty’s Restaurant, 445 Gregg Ave, Hinton

July 5, 2018 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

CN Station, 607 Connaught Dr, Jasper

July 4, 2018 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

July 5, 2018 11:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Ranchers SportsBar and Grill, 438 Smith St, Hinton

July 4, 2018 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Holiday Inn Express, 462 Smith St, Hinton

July 4, 2018 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and 9 p.m. - 11 p.m.

July 5, 2018 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and 9 p.m. - 11 p.m.

July 6, 2018 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Tim Hortons, 201 54 St, Edson

July 6, 2018 10:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Those who were at the above locations in the specific timeframes and were born after 1970 and have not already had the measles and have not received two doses of measles vaccine may be at risk.

All individuals are asked to monitor themselves for 21 days after the date of their potential exposure.

Symptoms include fever; cough, running nose and/or red eyes; a red, blotchy rash that appears days after fever starts.

Anyone with symptoms is asked to stay at home and call Health Link at 811.