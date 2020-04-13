EDMONTON -- A cargo jet carrying 80,000 pounds of medical supplies from China landed at the Edmonton International Airport early Monday morning.

Alberta's Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu says this is the first of a series of flights bringing masks and other protective equipment for medical workers in Alberta and across Canada.

EIA president and CEO Tom Ruth said the shipment was the result of teamwork between the airport, Alberta Health Services, the provincial and federal governments and Cargojet.

Over the weekend, the Alberta government announced it will begin shipping personal protective equipment and ventilators to British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec this week.