EDMONTON -- The World Juniors are set to begin at Rogers Place on Christmas Day and there's plenty of local connections for (virtual) Edmonton hockey fans to keep an eye out for.

Team Canada has two Edmonton-area players as well as an Alberta-born Oilers draft pick. And the team's 2019 first round draft pick is back for his World Juniors.

There's also plenty of backroom staff as well as on-ice officials Kyle Kowalski, Fraser Lawrence, and Deion Foster representing their home city as well.

But, it's the players we'll all be focused on, and here are the four with Edmonton and Oilers connections at this year's World Juniors.

PHILIP BROBERG

Team Sweden - Defence

Drafted 8th overall (2019) by the Edmonton Oilers

Current team: Skelleftea AIK (SHL)

Broberg is a gifted skater who uses his six-foot-three-inch size to his advantage and is excels in creating counter-attacks.

Some scouts point to possible holes in his defensive game, but he’s now entering his third World Juniors, has been playing in Sweden’s top men’s league for two seasons now and is expected to be among the tournament’s top defenceman.

Swedish coach Tomas Monten will miss the tournament due to COVID-19, but says Broberg has greatly improved over the last season in the Swedish Hockey League.

“He can still move the puck and skate the puck and can create offence, but he just makes better reads and knows when to go and try and skate through situations,” Monten told TSN.

“He's a little smarter and knows when to check the puck and when he can make plays.”

Broberg was named Sweden's team captain and is also familiar with the bubble precautions being taken after joining the Oilers in the NHL playoff bubble last summer.

This is Philip Broberg. Philip Broberg is going to be an elite defenceman for the Edmonton Oilers #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/T01E6reqMO — Ahmed Mayta (@AhmedMayta) July 11, 2020

DYLAN HOLLOWAY

Team Canada - Forward

Drafted 14th overall (2020) by the Edmonton Oilers

Current team: University of Wisconsin Badgers (NCAA)

Holloway will be looking to impress in his home province and on his future home rink.

“Just thinking about the future. I could possibly be playing there is really awesome. I’m going to be able to be in the Oilers dressing room and play in Rogers Arena. It’s a pretty special feeling,” said Holloway.

The Oilers drafted the forward 14th overall in last October’s draft noting his size, smooth skating, and hard shot while at the University of Wisconsin.

“He can really skate. He's a big man. He led the Alberta tier two league in scoring as a 17-year-old. Not many 17-year-olds do that,” said Oilers general manager Ken Holland in October.

“We’re adding a player that has tremendous work ethic and character."

He grew up playing outdoor hockey in Bragg Creek, a hamlet west of Calgary, and is the first from there to crack Team Canada’s lineup after being among the final cuts from the team last year.

“It’s definitely a huge honour. [It’s] a pretty small town, there’s not too many hockey players,” he said.

“It’s pretty special for me being from there, representing them and my country at the World Juniors this year.”

KAIDEN GUHLE

Team Canada - Defence

Drafted 16th overall (2020) by the Montreal Canadiens

Current team: Prince Alberta Raiders (WHL)

Coaches noted how the Sherwood Park defenceman stood out during the abbreviated pre-tournament selection camp in Red Deer.

He’s a defensive-first player who squeezes out opponents and creates turnovers with his size and positioning.

“My house is 20 minutes from there,” he said of Rogers Place. “I’m happy to be that close to home.”

Guhle’s also known for his aggressiveness in defence as well as a hard shot when given the chance.

His offensive game needs work, but he made the team for his defensive abilities and looks to be paired on the blueline with Colorado Avalanche prospect Justin Barron.

“Something just clicked I guess...he’s fun to play with.”

KIRBY DACH

Team Canada - Forward

Drafted 3rd overall (2019) by the Chicago Blackhawks

Current team: Chicago Blackhawks (NHL)

Dach could be the star of the tournament after making his NHL debut and NHL playoffs debut last season.

After missing out last year’s tournament while in the NHL, Dach says he’s looking forward to representing his country.

“As a Canadian kid you grow up dreaming to play on Boxing Day in those New Year's Eve games and wearing the gold medal for your country,” he said.

“So the opportunity now it's pretty special. I'm looking forward to it.”

As a player, Dach is known for excellent hands and skating despite his size.

Named as team captain, he’ll be looked to for leadership and scoring but is also a strong backchecker who can play as a centre but looks likely to appear as a winger on one of Canada’s top two lines.