EDMONTON -- Warm air returned to the Edmonton region on Tuesday and it's (mostly) staying for the next 5-10 days.

Sure, there are a couple days with a high near zero - days like tomorrow and Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

BUT...most of the next week-and-a-half will have afternoon highs in the 3 to 8 degree range.

And Sunday still looks like it has the potential to be a double-digit day.

Just like yesterday, I'll keep my Sunday forecast high on the conservative side for now.  But, if this trend continues - I'll have to keep bumping it up.

 

As for precipitation - there's a chance of some scattered showers in the area late Friday.

But...no sign of a significant snowfall in the next two weeks.

 

We DO have some snow in the forecast for northern Alberta.

Flurries (maybe a centimetre or two accumulation) in the Fort McMurray regions over the next two days.

Areas from Peace River north to High Level get some flurries today and could pick up 5 to 10 cm Thursday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:  

  • Today – Cloudy this morning.  Clearing this afternoon.
  • High:  5
  • Tonight - A few clouds.
  • 9pm:  -2
  • Thursday - Mostly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -6
  • Afternoon High:  0
  • Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.  30% chance of a late-day shower.
  • Morning Low:  -7
  • Afternoon High:  4
  • Saturday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  1
  • Afternoon High:  4
  • Sunday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  0
  • Afternoon High:  7
  • Monday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -1
  • Afternoon High:  4