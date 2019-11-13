EDMONTON -- Warm air returned to the Edmonton region on Tuesday and it's (mostly) staying for the next 5-10 days.

Sure, there are a couple days with a high near zero - days like tomorrow and Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

BUT...most of the next week-and-a-half will have afternoon highs in the 3 to 8 degree range.

And Sunday still looks like it has the potential to be a double-digit day.

Just like yesterday, I'll keep my Sunday forecast high on the conservative side for now. But, if this trend continues - I'll have to keep bumping it up.

As for precipitation - there's a chance of some scattered showers in the area late Friday.

But...no sign of a significant snowfall in the next two weeks.

We DO have some snow in the forecast for northern Alberta.

Flurries (maybe a centimetre or two accumulation) in the Fort McMurray regions over the next two days.

Areas from Peace River north to High Level get some flurries today and could pick up 5 to 10 cm Thursday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Cloudy this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

High: 5

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -2

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 0

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 4

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 4

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 7