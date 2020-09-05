EDMONTON -- A motorcycle memorial rode through Edmonton on Saturday evening.

Dozens of riders cruised down Groat Road in memory of Darcy Evans, who died earlier this week when his bike crashed and he was hit by a truck.

The event included a ceremonial ghost bike as a reminder for everyone to share the road safely.

“I never ever wanna put a ghost bike out and unfortunately we have to, but every year we get closer and closer to not having to do any at all,” said organizer Cory Bacon.

Police have issued a call for anyone who has dashcam footage of the crash that killed Evans to call 780-423-4567.