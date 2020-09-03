EDMONTON -- Police are looking for dashcam footage from a fatal motorcycle crash on Groat Road on Monday.

It happened just before 3 p.m. just south of 107 Avenue.

The motorcycle was traveling northbound on Groat Road when the driver lost control and hit the barrier.

He flipped over the barrier and ended up in oncoming traffic in the southbound lane.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been laid.

Anyone with footage of the crash is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.