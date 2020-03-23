EDMONTON -- A black and green van pulls into a St. Albert condominium parking lot, but instead of exiting the vehicle with the typical tools to clean windows or remove snow, the driver carries four bags full of groceries and a case of pop.

“We wanted to find another way to give back,” said Kirk Godin, director of operations for Men In Kilts.

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing widespread changes in how society interacts socially and financially, the Men In Kilts window-cleaning company is now helping locals buy and bring home much-needed supplies.

“Our original focus was on the elderly and those compromised and can’t go out during these times of isolation, but we’ve also been getting some feedback by single mothers who don’t happen to have time to bring their children with them when they go out, so we’ve been helping out a vast array of people throughout the city," Godin said.

The change in business started last week and the reaction has been positive.

“We’ve received tonnes of response," Godin said.

A big reason why is the fact Men In Kilts is charging nothing for their delivery service.

“Today being Monday, we're going to be doing about a half dozen orders. It’s absolutely free, we’re basically providing our time, providing our resources to help out those who are in need. We’re only as good as our community and we want to give back however we can."

To arrange a delivery, send your list of groceries to edmonton@meninkilts.com.