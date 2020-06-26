EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s seventeenth fire chief, Joe Zatylny, was officially introduced to the public Friday.

In a news conference held inside Fire Station Number 1, Chief Zatylny outlined his goals for his new job.

“The legacy of EFRS is one of continuous improvement,” he said. “Dedication to the examination of your practices in order to improve them for the public good.”

“The result has been a high standard of technical proficiency, which is absolutely vital when cutting down response times, and protecting the lives and property of the people that we serve.

The City of Edmonton announced Zatylny would be taking on the Edmonton Fire Rescue Service’s top job last month.

The new fire chief comes to Edmonton with 25 years of experience in emergency services and most recently served as Calgary’s deputy fire chief.

He started his new role June 1, replacing former EFRS Chief Ken Block.

“The reputation of Edmonton Fire Service is an exceptional one, not just in Edmonton, not just in North America, but around the world,” Zatylny said.

Zatylny said it's already clear to him why EFRS carries such an esteemed reputation.

“From dispatch to administration, to training, to the teams that get on the trucks and every task in between, this department is made up of compassionate, caring, and dedicated people supporting excellence across the organization in everyone that supports all of this work,” said Zatylny.

EMPHASIS ON MENTAL HEALTH

During his address to the media, Zatylny emphasized the importance of the mental health and wellbeing of the fire rescue crews working under him.

“We call firefighters heroes and tend to associate them with their most heroic circumstances,” he said.

But he said the profession takes a toll that causes depression, anxiety and other mental health illnesses.

“We cannot call ourselves leaders if we are not actively and passionately addressing this component of wellness and personal safety, and I strongly believe that supporting the mental health of every member of this service is the job of every single person within it,” said Zatylny.

DIVERSITY WITHIN THE RANKS

Chief Zatylny also highlighted his belief in diversity and inclusion within his ranks.

“I firmly believe that in order for community to connect to the critical protective service, they need to see themselves in it and that we have people who understand their lives,” he said.

“From recruitment to career and into retirement, we need more staff and firefighters, outside of our traditional ranks.”

TAKING OVER IN THE COVID-19 ERA

The new fire chief acknowledged that starting his new job amidst the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges, but added that his Edmonton crew has done what they can to make him feel welcome.

“Looking at how seriously everybody is taking the pandemic and taking the right precautions, it's been as smooth as I think it can be,” Zatylny said.

But it's also been awkward for him.

“When you go in and want to shake everybody's hand, going to the academy or the other buildings and facilities, everybody's minding their personal distance and making sure that we're doing our best to manage the pandemic."

“Outside of that awkward, I think that everybody understands that this is a time that we need to pay attention to the greater good,” he said.