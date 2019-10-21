Snow is falling in NW Alberta this morning.

THAT area of snow probably won't affect the Edmonton region. But, tomorrow may deliver some wet flurries to the region.

This morning's snow pushes east through the Slave Lake region and then on into the Lac La Biche/Bonnyville areas this afternoon.

In Edmonton and areas to the south, a "Mix of Sun and Cloud" with highs in the 7 to 10 degree range.

Another system moves into NW Alberta overnight and drops a bit more snow on the Peace River Region.

Edmonton should be mostly cloudy (with just a few sunny breaks) for much of the day.

There's a risk of some precipitation early in the morning.

But, the best chance will come in the evening hours.

Precipitation TYPE will be tricky and this could be either a rain/snow mix or just flurries.

No significant accumulation is expected. But, if that area of flurries lingers (and IF it's all snow)...

then MAYBE you could see some grassy areas get a dusting to a centimetre by Wednesday morning.

Anything that DOES accumulate won't last long as we get back to some sun Wednesday afternoon.

AND...back to double digits for Thu/Fri.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 8

Evening – Partly cloudy.

9pm: 3

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower in the morning.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 9

30% chance of showers or flurries in the evening/overnight.

Wednesday - Clouds in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 6

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 10

Friday – Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers in the evening.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 12