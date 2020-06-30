EDMONTON -- One additional staff member has tested positive at the Misericordia Hospital, bring the total number of active cases at the facility to 20.

Of the 20 active cases, 10 are staff members and 10 are patients.

The numbers are up from Sunday when it was reported that eight staff and 11 patients had tested positive. On Monday, one staff member tested positive as well as another staff member on Tuesday.

The hospital reported that one patient has recovered and was discharged in the last 24 hours.

Outbreak protocols are in place at the hospital. All patients in the affected wards and staff who were present in those units are being tested.

Only urgent surgeries are being conducted at the Misericordia at this time.

The hospital has restricted visitor access to the affected units and encourages families to continue virtual meetings with those in the hospital.