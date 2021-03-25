EDMONTON -- The 13-year-old girl who had been missing since last Sunday was found on Thursday.

Jessica Urwin had last been seen at a McDonald's in Castle Downs Road with two unknown men.

"We're just so blessed to have her return to us safely in one piece and just want to say thank you to everyone that had a part in helping us find her," Stacey Urwin, Jessica's mother, told CTV News Edmonton.

The family would not say where the daughter was for approximately four days but did say she was not in danger.