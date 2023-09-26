Edmonton

    • Missing boy, 5, found alive east of Edmonton

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    A five-year-old boy who disappeared from Frog Lake First Nation was found Tuesday evening, more than 24 hours after he disappeared.

    Police helicopters, officers and dogs and more than 100 members of the public searched for the little boy, who was last seen at his home at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

    The boy's uncle told CTV News Edmonton "he went outside and he climbed over the deck gate and went for a walk."

    It was not immediately known where the boy was found or by whom, but he was said to be in need of medical treatment.

    Frog Lake First Nation is about 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa

