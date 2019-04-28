Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Missing Edmonton woman found safe
Angelique Fielder, 21, was last heard from early Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Her family believes she may be travelling by public transit.
Published Sunday, April 28, 2019 4:46PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, April 29, 2019 5:16AM MDT
A missing Edmonton woman has been found safe.
A 21-year-old woman has been reported missing in Edmonton since Saturday morning.
Angelique Fielder, 21, was reported missing after she was last at her home in the area of 99 Street and 169 Avenue in the evening of April 26.
According to Edmonton police, Fielder was located on Sunday night. Police are thanking the public for their help in locating Fielder.