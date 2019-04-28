A missing Edmonton woman has been found safe.

A 21-year-old woman has been reported missing in Edmonton since Saturday morning.

Angelique Fielder, 21, was reported missing after she was last at her home in the area of 99 Street and 169 Avenue in the evening of April 26.

According to Edmonton police, Fielder was located on Sunday night. Police are thanking the public for their help in locating Fielder.