EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Missing family from central Alberta found safe: RCMP

    RCMP generic

    A family reported missing from central Alberta has been found safe, RCMP say.

    "Rimbey RCMP report that all six members of the (family) have been located safe. We would like to thank the public and media for your assistance," Mounties said in a statement Wednesday morning.

    "Due to privacy concerns, RCMP are unable to comment on where the family members were located."

    Police asked for the public's help finding the family on Tuesday, after their whereabouts had gone unconfirmed for about three weeks.

    The youngest children, teens aged between 13 and 18, had been removed from school and the family vehicle had been found abandoned in Calgary, investigators said.

    Rimbey is located 60 kilometres northwest of Red Deer. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Key questions Trudeau could face at the foreign interference inquiry

    When the prime minister testifies at the public inquiry into foreign interference Wednesday he will face meticulous questioning from a room full of lawyers intent on getting to the bottom of what Justin Trudeau knew about China's meddling in the 2019 and 2021 elections.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News