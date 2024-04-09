Missing family from central Alberta found safe: RCMP

A family reported missing from central Alberta has been found safe, RCMP say.

"Rimbey RCMP report that all six members of the (family) have been located safe. We would like to thank the public and media for your assistance," Mounties said in a statement Wednesday morning.

"Due to privacy concerns, RCMP are unable to comment on where the family members were located."

Police asked for the public's help finding the family on Tuesday, after their whereabouts had gone unconfirmed for about three weeks.

The youngest children, teens aged between 13 and 18, had been removed from school and the family vehicle had been found abandoned in Calgary, investigators said.

Rimbey is located 60 kilometres northwest of Red Deer.