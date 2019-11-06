A new game lets you pass through downtown Edmonton, West Edmonton Mall and Hawrelak Park in seconds and without hitting a pothole—but you could get a parking ticket.

Outset Media's Edmonton-Opoly, based on Monopoly with an Edmonton spin, features landmarks like the North Saskatchewan River, Commonwealth Stadium and Winspear Centre, but now you can also purchase Rogers Place, the Ice Castles and 100 Street Funicular.

Signature roads include Whyte Avenue, Jasper Avenue, 104 Street and 97 Street, but watch out … you could get stuck in a traffic jam, get a $75-parking ticket or a $200-property tax payment.

Edmonton-Opoly is exclusively available at the Walmart in the Tamarack Southeast Supercentre.