Calgary MLA Rick Fraser joined Alberta Party ranks Tuesday morning, months after he left the United Conservative Party caucus.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning in Calgary.

“Rick went through a long and thoughtful process and he actively listened to the constituents of Calgary-South East,” Former Alberta Party leader Greg Clark said in a statement.

Fraser left the UCP Caucus to sit as an independent in late September.

Fraser also announced plans to run for the leadership of his new party. Clark stepped down as leader in early November, 2017 to spark a leadership race.

Calgary lawyer Kara Levis was the first to announce plans to seek leadership of the Alberta Party in mid-December, 2017.

Candidates have until January 15 to submit applications to run – voting is set to open on February 25, and close on February 27.